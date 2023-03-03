'Cali girl for fun and NY gal for real' Selena Gomez back on Insta with fishing pictures

In 2022, women held 24.5 per cent of director seats across the global index versus 22.6 per cent in 2021
After spending some time offline amid an alleged drama with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, the Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez went on a fishing trip with her younger half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey.
Gomez shared pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for real," reported People, a US-based media company.
In the sweet snaps, the actress proudly posed next to her 9-year-old sibling as they showed off the fishes they reeled in and cruised around the water.
Fun video
In one fun video, Gomez seemingly recorded Gracie without her knowledge, as she asked her big sis, "Wait, who are you texting to," causing Gomez to reply, "No one!" as she smiled at the camera.
The sisters also relaxed during the trip, with Gracie rocking some shades in one picture and Gomez sporting a black, oversized hoodie throughout their adventures, reported People.
Despite their more than 20-year age difference, the Rare Beauty founder has shared several tributes to Gracie on Instagram, referring to her as "the best thing in the world" and "forever her favourite human."
The sisters were last seen together when Gracie was by Gomez's side for the Golden Globe Awards, where the pair walked the red carpet and posed for photos together in January.
