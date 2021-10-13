Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 Houthi explosive-laden boats
The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed two explosive-laden boats used in an attempted attack by the Houthi group in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday.
The channel did not give indications about the target of the attempted attack.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore the internationally-recognised government toppled by the Houthis in 2014.
