The launch was North Korea’s ninth round of weapons tests in 2022 as it continues to use a pause in diplomacy to expand its military capabilities.
World8 hours ago
The United States is considering sending planes to Poland if Warsaw decided to send fighter jets to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Moldova on Sunday.
"We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes," Blinken said. "I can't speak to a timeline but I can just say we're looking at it very, very actively."
ALSO READ:
The visit came after Blinken visited NATO-member Poland on Saturday as the alliance bolsters its eastern flank in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The launch was North Korea’s ninth round of weapons tests in 2022 as it continues to use a pause in diplomacy to expand its military capabilities.
World8 hours ago
He hit out at Western sanctions that have crippled Russia's economy and sent the value of its currency tumbling.
World9 hours ago
Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine.
World9 hours ago
Ukraine said the talks on Thursday had not produced results but that it would keep pursuing negotiations
World17 hours ago
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine, barring Kharkiv and Sumy
World17 hours ago
Israel has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
World18 hours ago
They were expelled earlier this week over US national security concerns
World19 hours ago
America’s top diplomat heard harrowing tales from mothers and their children who described long and perilous journeys
World20 hours ago