Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian woman weds Indian a day before attack

Prateek and Lyubov got married in Ukraine and came to Hyderabad for the reception hosted by the groom’s family.

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 3:04 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 10:41 PM

A day before the Russian military operation, a Ukrainian woman married an Indian friend in her country and then travelled to Hyderabad for the wedding reception on February 27.

According to media reports in India on Tuesday, Lyubov and Prateek got married in Ukraine and came to Hyderabad for the reception hosted by the groom’s family. “The reception was private because of the situation in Ukraine,” C.S. Rangarajan, a priest in Hyderabad told the media. “Only close relatives were present, but it was a grand success.”

Rangarajan said a special puja was done at the Chilkur Balaji temple, where the marriage took place, to pray for the end of the war soon. “The war has brought bloodshed and turmoil worldwide,” he said. “It has further devastated a world already impacted by the pandemic.”

The newly-wed couple avoided interacting with the media. But it is learnt that they are eager to return to Ukraine.

A journalist also tweeted the wedding ceremony. “While #Ukraine is being torn, here is a happy story,” said Revathi. “Lyubov fell in love with Hyderabadi Prateek &got married in Ukraine. They left to India for reception just before war. Chilkur Balaji chief priest Rangarajan blessed the couple &prayed for peace in #Ukraine.”