Russia drops peace talks with Japan over Ukraine

“It’s a deliberate manipulation and it’s a real hostage situation,” the deputy prime minister said
World13 hours ago
Russia said on Monday it was abandoning talks with Japan aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty, due to Tokyo’s tough response on Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
Russia responded after Japan acted with Group of Seven partners to pressure Moscow over its actions in Ukraine with a series of sanctions on Russian financial institutions and chip exports.
Japan and Russia have complex relations and did not sign a peace treaty after World War II because of a lingering dispute over four islands claimed by Moscow in the closing days of the conflict.
“The Russian side, in the current conditions, does not intend to continue talks with Japan on the peace treaty,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
It said this was “due to the impossibility of discussing the core document on bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interests of our country”.
Moscow said it was also ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands and was pulling out of talks on joint economic activity there.
“All the responsibility for the harm to our bilateral cooperation and the interests of Japan itself lies with ... Tokyo,” the ministry said, accusing Japan of “consciously choosing an anti-Russian course”.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday in an attempt to persuade New Delhi to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who resigned in 2020, met dozens of times to attempt to resolve the long-running territorial dispute.
The islands, off the coast of Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, are known as the southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.
“It’s a deliberate manipulation and it’s a real hostage situation,” the deputy prime minister said
World13 hours ago
Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar died on March 1 in the conflict zone
World14 hours ago
Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.
World15 hours ago
Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with Nato Allies, G7 Leaders and European Union Leaders.
World15 hours ago
Ukraine has until 5am Moscow time to respond to the offer on humanitarian corridors and laying down arms
World20 hours ago
The off-duty cop reportedly did so to to restrain her after a school fight in Kenosha
World22 hours ago
She said her work on the probe committee has only raised her distress about what unfolded that day
World23 hours ago
19 children have been living in freezing cellars hiding from shelling in harrowing conditions
World1 day ago