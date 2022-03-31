Russia concerned at Daesh plans to destabilise Central Asia

First diplomat appointed by Afghanistan's Taliban govt starts work in Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 7:47 AM

Russia is concerned about the plans of militant group Daesh to destabilise central Asia and spread instability to the country as well, the RIA news agency said.

It was quoting remarks on Thursday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China.

Lavrov added that the first diplomat appointed by Afghanistan's Taliban government started work in Moscow last month after being accredited by Russia.