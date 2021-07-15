Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Work on India's longest road tunnel to start in Mumbai in 2022

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on July 15, 2021
AFP

The 11.8 km stretch will connect the western suburb of Borivali to Thane city.


The work on building India's longest (11.80 km) road twin-tunnel linking Thane-Borivali and passing beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will start from March 2022, Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Thursday.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has taken over the project from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will start the digging the 10.25 km double-tunnel and 1.55 km junction, and is slated to cost around Rs110 billion.

With the detailed project report done and land acquisition work started, the project is expected to be completed in about 66 months, said Shinde.

The 6-lane twin tunnel (3 lanes in each direction) will enable vehicles zip at 80-kmph and slash the travel time, from the current one hour to barely 15 minutes, connecting Borivali on the Western Express Highway to Thane, besides decongesting the Ghodbunder Road, Shinde added.

The project will have cross-tunnels every 300 metres, drainage systems, smoke detector, and jet fans to keep the air clean and fresh. It will result in massive fuel savings and reduce emissions by 36 per cent, according to the minister.

The twin tunnel will run underneath the lush green National Park for which the MMRDA is taking special precautions to avoid causing harm to its biodiversity or its flora and fauna, which includes leopards, spotted deer, sambar, civets, different types of monkeys, Indian flying fox, pythons and other snakes, big and small reptiles including crocodiles, birds, insects, thousands of plant species, etc.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/rest-of-asia/taleban-repeats-call-for-direct-talks-with-us macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 