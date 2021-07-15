Work on India's longest road tunnel to start in Mumbai in 2022
The 11.8 km stretch will connect the western suburb of Borivali to Thane city.
The work on building India's longest (11.80 km) road twin-tunnel linking Thane-Borivali and passing beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will start from March 2022, Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Thursday.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has taken over the project from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will start the digging the 10.25 km double-tunnel and 1.55 km junction, and is slated to cost around Rs110 billion.
With the detailed project report done and land acquisition work started, the project is expected to be completed in about 66 months, said Shinde.
The 6-lane twin tunnel (3 lanes in each direction) will enable vehicles zip at 80-kmph and slash the travel time, from the current one hour to barely 15 minutes, connecting Borivali on the Western Express Highway to Thane, besides decongesting the Ghodbunder Road, Shinde added.
The project will have cross-tunnels every 300 metres, drainage systems, smoke detector, and jet fans to keep the air clean and fresh. It will result in massive fuel savings and reduce emissions by 36 per cent, according to the minister.
The twin tunnel will run underneath the lush green National Park for which the MMRDA is taking special precautions to avoid causing harm to its biodiversity or its flora and fauna, which includes leopards, spotted deer, sambar, civets, different types of monkeys, Indian flying fox, pythons and other snakes, big and small reptiles including crocodiles, birds, insects, thousands of plant species, etc.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO experts warn of strong likelihood...
New variants expected to spread around the world, potentially making... READ MORE
-
Africa
Kenya arrests 'bloodthirsty vampire' over killing ...
20-year-old Masten Milimo Wanjala confessed to the cold-blooded... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Can Mumbai's Bandra Talao relive its...
Civic body seeks to desilt the lake that has fallen on bad times due... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taleban offer three-month ceasefire in return for ...
Afghan government official says the insurgents also demanded the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE travel: Attested vaccine certificate ...
UAE Embassy in Islamabad clarifies its circular regarding the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon's PM-designate steps down after months of ...
Saad Hariri cited key differences with president Michel Aoun after a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed
The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins...
Pogacar has won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France to... READ MORE