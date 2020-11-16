Woman throws newborn baby from third floor after dispute with husband in India

A woman threw her newborn baby from the third floor after a dispute with her husband, resulting in death of the 14-day-old baby on the spot.

A murder case has been filed against the 27-year-old woman, Lavanya, but she has not yet been arrested as she is still recovering after delivery. The case is filed by her 29-year-old husband Venu Gopal, The Times of India reported.

The couple have a three-year-old son.

The woman had tried to commit suicide also by consuming rat poison in October but survived after her parents rushed her to the hospital, the report said.

The woman’s parents have filed a domestic violence case against the woman’s husband, who is a software professional.

The incident reportedly took place in the Indian city of Fathenagar, Telangana.