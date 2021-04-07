- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Woman finds son's bride is her long-lost daughter
The wedding went on as planned.
In a moment that seems scripted for a Bollywood movie, a woman who was at her son's wedding realised that the bride-to-be was actually her long-lost daughter.
At the wedding taking place in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, the woman identified the girl from the birthmark on her hand. She then asked the bride's parents if the girl had been adopted, according to reports in Chinese media.
The family was at first taken aback at the question, since they had kept this fact a secret all these years. However, they later revealed that they had found the girl by the roadside a long time ago.
The bride, who burst into tears upon hearing this news, described the moment as being "happier than the wedding day itself".
Thankfully, the wedding went on as planned as the groom's mother revealed that she had adopted the boy after giving up on all hope of finding her daughter.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli