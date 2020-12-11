Woman disappears as earth cracks open, found in well 10 metres away
The woman was washing clothes in backyard when she slipped and fell into 59-feet pit.
In a shocking case that took place in the south Indian state of Kerala, India, on Thursday afternoon, a woman who was washing clothes in her backyard, suddenly vanished only to be pulled out from her neighbour’s well.
It happened that Umaiba, 42, who lives with her husband KA Ayyub in near Ayippuzha GUP School in the Kannur district, was washing clothes in the yard. Suddenly the earth caved in close to where she was doing the laundry. She fell into a 59-feet pit which was connected to the neighbour’s well situated about 10 metres away from the spot.
Hearing her cries for help, the neighbour, Rafeeq, rushed out of his home towards the well and was shocked to find Umaiba stuck inside the well.
Soon people from the neighbourhood gathered and called the authorities for help. Police and fire brigade personnel quickly responded to the emergency and rescued Umaiba. The woman was transferred to a hospital in Kannur to be treated for injuries she had suffered due to the fall.
The neighbour informed sources that the bizarre incident happened as there was a tunnel formed below the spot where Umaiba was washing the clothes. It was connected to the bottom of the well. The walls of the well had collapsed earlier resulting in this disaster.
