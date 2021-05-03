Watch: Pakistan PM Imran Khan drives around Capital without protocol

He spoke to labourers in the wheelbarrow market and listened to their problems.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan visited different parts of Islamabad without protocols on Sunday, talking to labourers in the wheelbarrow market and listening to their problems.

ALSO READ:

>> Imran Khan launches two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis

Videos and photographs shared by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Party and its members on social media showed the PM driving himself around in the capital.

Since Khan was driving around without protocol, he followed all the traffic rules and stopped at all the red signals.

In addition to visiting the wheelbarrow market, he also inspected different development projects of Islamabad.

Khan was accompanied by senior PTI members including Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Labourers excited to see Khan

“You have to wear the mask and also make your son wear the mask,” Khan told a wheelbarrow worker during his visit to G11 Markaz Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits different places for inspection. Drives himself without any protocol. A surprise visit to different areas of the capital.



- pic.twitter.com/aUoZn2pWeY — Senator Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 2, 2021

The labourers were excited to see Imran Khan among themselves.

“Imran Khan inquired us about how the business is going. We are very happy to see Khan. Long live Imran Khan,” said one excited worker.

“Imran Khan got down from the car and came to us with 3-4 people without any protocol. We thought he is the customer who came to buy samosa and pakoda. He inquired about the business. We were really excited to see Khan who looked very young and strong,” said another worker.

“We never expected to see Imran Khan among ourselves,” said another young worker.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com