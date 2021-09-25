Watch: Fearless Afghan girl's 'I want to go to school' speech goes viral

I was not born just to eat, sleep, and stay at home, she declares.

Education for girls has been a major talking point since the Taliban came into power in Afghanistan. Recently, the Taliban-led Ministry of Education in Afghanistan directed all secondary schools to resume classes for male students, but made no mention of a return date for girls.

Now, a powerful speech by a young Afghan girl highlighting the need for women's education is swiftly going viral on social media.

In the minute-long video, the young girl is seen speaking boldly about the right to education for women as well as women's role in the development of Afghanistan.

Wearing a headscarf and surrounded by other children holding placards, she fearlessly questions what gives the Taliban the authority to take away their equal rights and opportunities when God has given these to them.

“I am from a new generation," she declares, passionately. "I was not born just to eat, sleep, and stay at home. I want to go to school.”

The unnamed youngster emphasises the need for education and adds that she wants to do something for the development of her country. She further questions how a country can develop without education.

“If any girl in Afghanistan doesn't get education, how would we teach our next generation?,” asks the young girl in her impassioned speech.

Education is a critical tool for change. “If we have no education, we will not have any value in this world,” she argues.

The clip was shared by Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwar on Twitter and has since racked up nearly 72,000 views. Several commentators lauded the girl’s brave words and expressed their solidarity with the women of Afghanistan.