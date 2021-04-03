- EVENTS
Watch: Crow picks up garbage, throws it in dustbin
The video clip sees the bird pick up the garbage meticulously and cleaning up the area.
Crows have been known to be intelligent creatures with a reputation for their “problem-solving skills” and amazing communication abilities. Not surprisingly, many instances are reported of the birds doing things that one would never expect such humble creatures to enact.
Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Odisha, has just posted a video on Twitter showing a crow pick up trash from the ground and emptying it in a dustbin. The 38-second clip sees the bird pick up the garbage meticulously and cleaning up the area.
This crow knows that humans have lost the sense of shame pic.twitter.com/9ULY7qH4T2— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 1, 2021
“This crow knows that humans have lost the sense of shame,” tweeted the forest official.
Last month, Nanda had also shared a video on Twitter of a crow sitting on top of a closed tap, opening it after repeated attempts with its beak and drinking the water. Of course, many of the Twitterati complained that the crow did not care to close the tap after quenching its thirst.
Skilled crow pic.twitter.com/Fc6OUC1jeo— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2021
