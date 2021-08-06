Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets for Dh1.6 million

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on August 6, 2021
Reuters

The spaceship company's founder, billionaire Richard Branson, said sales would open on Thursday.


Spaceship company Virgin Galactic said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 (Dh.16 million) a seat, weeks after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space.

Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

Shares of the company rose 5% in extended trading on Thursday.

In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.

The company said it will have three consumer offerings - a single seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buy out.

Sales will initially open to the company's significant list of "early hand-raisers", it said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/north-korea-gambling-with-latest-standoff macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 