Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets for Dh1.6 million
The spaceship company's founder, billionaire Richard Branson, said sales would open on Thursday.
Spaceship company Virgin Galactic said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 (Dh.16 million) a seat, weeks after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space.
Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.
Shares of the company rose 5% in extended trading on Thursday.
In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.
The company said it will have three consumer offerings - a single seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buy out.
Sales will initially open to the company's significant list of "early hand-raisers", it said.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India loses women's hockey bronze medal ...
The team lost 3-4 against Great Britain. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: PIA to have mobile testing labs at...
Earlier, stranded Pakistanis looking to fly to the UAE were turned... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Embassy in London lists new rules for...
Travellers will have to present a PCR test conducted 72 hours before... READ MORE
-
News
UAE assists in US indictment of six fraudsters...
They were accused of defrauding a Qatari school founder and launder... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India's Punia enters wrestling...
The wrestler went up against Kyrgyzstan's E Akmataliev in the 65kg... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, foggy weekend ahead
Expect light to moderate winds READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India loses women's hockey bronze medal ...
The team lost 3-4 against Great Britain. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: PIA to have mobile testing labs at...
Earlier, stranded Pakistanis looking to fly to the UAE were turned... READ MORE