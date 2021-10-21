Video: Three killed in gas explosion at barbecue restaurant in China

Blast shatters windows of nearby buildings, halts traffic

Three people were killed and more than 30 injured when gas exploded at a BBQ restaurant in China on Thursday, state media and district officials said.

The explosion in northeastern Shenyang city shattered windows of nearby buildings and halted traffic, the reports said.

#China #Update: Shenyang gas explosion reportedly took place at a restaurant. At least one person has been killed and dozens more injured, according to local media citing authorities.



Video has appeared online appearing to show the moment of the blast. pic.twitter.com/P7zt0YE6cQ — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) October 21, 2021

Nothing was left of the restaurant except exposed structural beams, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.