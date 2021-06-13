Video: Tears, emotional scenes as dad reunites with son abducted 58 years ago

The man, now 60, was kidnapped from a railway station when he was two years old.

A man who was abducted from a railway station as a toddler has been reunited with his father after 58 years apart.

According to the Mirror, Fu, now 60, was reunited with his now 90-year-old father Luo Fengkun, in the city of Zaozhuang in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong. Footage of their tearful reunion was shared by the city’s public security department.

In the video, Fu can be seen bursting through a doorway and running towards his dad. He throws himself at his father’s feet and shares an emotional embrace with him while still on his knees. Luo can also be heard crying out, “My son!” in Chinese.

According to reports, Luo had momentarily let go of the then two-year-old Fu’s hand while waiting for a train at a railway station in the Xeucheng district in 1963. He never saw his son again — that is, until last week. Fu is believed to have been abducted by human traffickers who took him to Shanghai, where he was then adopted by a couple.

Luo and his family searched for Fu for years, using newspapers, other media, and later the internet to find him. Their efforts were in vain — until the public security department in Zaozhuang opened a special investigation into the incident in 2015 and used DNA testing technology to finally track Fu down on June 1.

Fu explained that he was told by his adoptive parents that they got him in Shanghai, but knew nothing more about his background.