Video: Pakistan building bears Cyclone Tauktae impact, part of facade falls off
The districts in lower Sindh including Karachi have been impacted by Tauktae, which has now weakened.
Heavy gusts of wind generated by Cyclone Tauktae along the west coast of India have been felt all the way to Karachi, Pakistan.
A video shared on social media shows the popular UBL tower on I. I. Chundrigar Road in the city bearing the impact of the cyclone.
A part of the facade on the building’s left side can be seen flailing in the wind before plummeting several meters to the ground below.
According to Pakistani daily Dawn, the city saw a dust storm followed by light rain after a severe heat spell that lasted two two days.
At least 21 people have been reported dead and 96 missing, as well as 127 reported missing after a barge disappeared, due to the cyclone that lashed western India. Tauktae made landfall in the western state of Gujarat late on Monday.
If you are having a bad day, think about the contractor of this UBL building on II Chundrigarh road #Karachi. Iski tou lag gayee pic.twitter.com/52E9yj8Pi3— Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) May 18, 2021
