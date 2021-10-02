US will have to recognise Taliban govt sooner or later, Pakistan PM Imran Khan says

Pakistan PM urges international community to provide assistance to the Afghan government.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States will have to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan sooner or later.

“Pakistan is in talks with neighbouring countries on the matter and a decision will be taken after consultation,” he said, reported the Pakistani media outlet.

Commenting on the Taliban taking over Kabul, the prime minister said, “We were scared about the bloodshed during the Kabul takeover and the peaceful transition of power was unexpected.”

He again urged the international community to provide assistance to the Afghan government.

“If the international community does not come forward to help the Afghan people, a humanitarian crisis would emerge,” he said.