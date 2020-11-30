UAE-Israel ties: Deals to promote aviation, science ratified
Ratification is 'important milestone in strengthening relations between countries', Israeli PM's spokesman says.
The Israeli Cabinet has ratified two deals to promote aviation and science cooperation with the UAE, following the US-brokered historic normalisation accord.
On Sunday, the Cabinet Ministers voted in favour of an agreement to establish regular flights between Israel and the UAE, and another deal to promote advanced science and technology cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office.
Confirming the development, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman Ofir Gendelman tweeted: "The government today ratifies the aviation agreement and the scientific and technological cooperation agreement that it concluded with the UAE."
He said the ratification is "another important milestone in strengthening relations" between the two countries.
"We will continue to develop these ties with additional bilateral agreements," Gendelman added.
Before the ratification, Netanyahu had said: "This is another milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and we will continue to develop ties with the additional agreements that we will bring."
The first commercial passenger flight from the UAE landed in Israel on October 19, about a month after the two countries signed the US-brokered normalization deal at the White House on September 15.
