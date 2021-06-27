Rest of Asia
Two skydivers die after falling from plane in Australia

AFP/Sydney
Filed on June 27, 2021
Police said two people died in the accident at Goulburn, about two hours’ drive southwest of Sydney, after the aircraft began experiencing "difficulty".


A skydiving instructor and their customer died Sunday after falling from a plane before a tandem jump in Australia.

“Two parachutists fell from the aircraft and landed near the runway of the airport. They were located unresponsive and unable to be revived,” police said in a statement.

Scott Marshall, from Adrenaline Skydive Goulburn, told The Daily Telegraph newspaper it was a “horrible day” for all those impacted by the tragedy.

“Sadly, a tandem master and passenger lost their lives. My heart goes out to their families,” he said.

The incident will be investigated by police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.




