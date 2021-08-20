Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Two children killed, 3 injured in blast in Pakistan

Reuters/Quetta
Filed on August 20, 2021
Pakistani security personnel patrol the Gwadar port. Photo: AFP

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack


A "suicide attack" on a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in south west Pakistan killed two children and wounded three on Friday, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 pm. Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said.

Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

The attack came after a bus attack in the province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa in which 13 people were killed earlier in the month.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210815&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819466&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 