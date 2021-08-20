Two children killed, 3 injured in blast in Pakistan
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
A "suicide attack" on a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in south west Pakistan killed two children and wounded three on Friday, police officials said.
"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters.
The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 pm. Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said.
Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
The attack came after a bus attack in the province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa in which 13 people were killed earlier in the month.
