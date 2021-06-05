Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Twitter restores Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's blue verification badge

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on June 5, 2021 | Last updated on June 5, 2021 at 10.20 am

Several Twitterati had noticed that M. Venkaiah Naidu’s personal handle had lost its blue verification tick.


Twitter has restored the blue verified badge on the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle.

A spokesperson for the social media giant had confirmed that the verification tick had initially been removed because Naidu’s account had been inactive since July 2020.

It was noticed on Saturday that the personal Twitter handle of the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu, on Saturday. However, the official handle of the Vice President of India @VPSecretariat continued to have the blue badge.

"The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone," said an official from Vice President.

As per Twitter’s policy, verification is part of the social media platform’s commitment to serving the public conversation by informing people of the authenticity of accounts with considering the public interest.

To be verified, an account must be notable, authentic, and active. The six types of notable accounts that Twitter currently verifies include government companies, brands and non-profit organisation, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and e-sports, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210514&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519566&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 