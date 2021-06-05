Twitter restores Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's blue verification badge

Filed on June 5, 2021 | Last updated on June 5, 2021 at 10.20 am

Several Twitterati had noticed that M. Venkaiah Naidu’s personal handle had lost its blue verification tick.

Twitter has restored the blue verified badge on the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle.

A spokesperson for the social media giant had confirmed that the verification tick had initially been removed because Naidu’s account had been inactive since July 2020.

It was noticed on Saturday that the personal Twitter handle of the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu, on Saturday. However, the official handle of the Vice President of India @VPSecretariat continued to have the blue badge.

"The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone," said an official from Vice President.

As per Twitter’s policy, verification is part of the social media platform’s commitment to serving the public conversation by informing people of the authenticity of accounts with considering the public interest.

To be verified, an account must be notable, authentic, and active. The six types of notable accounts that Twitter currently verifies include government companies, brands and non-profit organisation, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and e-sports, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.