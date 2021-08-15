Taliban say they have entered multiple districts in Kabul to 'ensure security'

Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace

The Taliban said Sunday that their militants have entered multiple districts in the Afghan capital Kabul, while sources said they had also taken over the presidential palace, hours after leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

"Military units of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have entered Kabul city to ensure security," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted, adding that "their advance is continuing normally".

Three senior Taliban sources also told AFP that the insurgents had taken control of the presidential palace.

"Taliban (fighters) have entered the presidential palace," one senior Taliban commander told AFP.

"The mujahideen have entered the presidential palace and have taken control of it," a second commander said, adding that a meeting on security in the capital was taking place there.