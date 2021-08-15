Taliban say they have entered multiple districts in Kabul to 'ensure security'
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace
The Taliban said Sunday that their militants have entered multiple districts in the Afghan capital Kabul, while sources said they had also taken over the presidential palace, hours after leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
"Military units of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have entered Kabul city to ensure security," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted, adding that "their advance is continuing normally".
Three senior Taliban sources also told AFP that the insurgents had taken control of the presidential palace.
"Taliban (fighters) have entered the presidential palace," one senior Taliban commander told AFP.
"The mujahideen have entered the presidential palace and have taken control of it," a second commander said, adding that a meeting on security in the capital was taking place there.
-
Europe
Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it was clear that there would be a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say they have entered multiple districts...
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
2 dozen Rohingya refugees feared drowned in...
The refugees were trying to flee a remote Bangladeshi island READ MORE
-
News
UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti quake victims
At least 724 people were killed and a minimum of 2,800 injured in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti quake victims
At least 724 people were killed and a minimum of 2,800 injured in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say they have entered multiple districts...
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace READ MORE
-
Americas
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more...
Authorities say rescuers are continuing to search for possible... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Israeli pavilion inspired by...
In the main hall inside the pavilion, a 360-degree immersive show on... READ MORE