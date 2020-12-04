Special team probing mysterious deaths in Mirzapur
Parents of victims file police complaint after teenage boys did not return from forest trip.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the mysterious deaths of three cousins in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, whose bodies were found on Wednesday.
The police had initially registered a kidnapping case, but injury marks found in post-mortem has changed the course of investigation.
ADG, Varanasi zone, Brij Bhushan, said: "A panel of two doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination amid videography. As injury marks were found on the bodies, the case, which was initially registered under the IPC section 363 (kidnapping), was later converted into a murder case."
He said an SIT, comprising circle officers of Sadar, Vindhyachal, and Lalganj and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team in charge, has been formed under ASP (operations) Mahesh Atri, to probe the case.
He said the district police will continue its investigation separately.
It may be recalled that on December 2, Shyam Narain Tiwari of Bami village had given a complaint to the police, saying that his son, Sudhanshu, and nephews, Shivam and Hariom, - all aged 14 - had gone to a neighbouring forest but did not return till late evening.
The Lalganj police lodged a case of kidnapping and started a search operation.
The police later recovered their clothes on the banks of Lehadia dam after which divers were pressed into service and the bodies of all the three were recovered.
The family members, on seeing the injury marks, on the boys' neck and eyeballs, alleged murder.
The bereaved family members, along with hundreds of villagers, stopped the police from taking the bodies for autopsy. They also blocked the Varanasi-Mirzapur-Reewa highway and staged a massive demonstration.
Sudhanshu's father Rajesh said his brothers Rakesh and Munnalal had come to his house along with their families to attend a wedding on November 30.
Most of the relatives were resting after the ceremony, when Sudhanshu left home with cousins, Shivam and Hariom.
-
Rest of Asia
Special team probing mysterious deaths in Mirzapur
Parents of victims file police complaint after teenage boys did not... READ MORE
-
Africa
Explosion at Engen refinery in South Africa's...
The Durban refinery is the second-largest crude refinery in South... READ MORE
-
Americas
US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security...
This raises the total number of companies on the blacklist to 35. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
WHO looks at e-certificates for Covid-19...
It would help identify and monitor people who have been vaccinated READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews