Revealed: Costliest cities in India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan’s commercial capitals Mumbai and Karachi are the most expensive cities of the two South Asian nations in 2020, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Ranked 111th globally, Mumbai moved up seven points on the EIU’s list of 133 cities. India’s capital New Delhi is rated the second costliest city in the country and 121st worldwide. Chennai and Bangalore are the other two cities that made it into the list with the former rising two positions to 124th while the latter’s ranking rose one position. Bangalore was also rated 124th costliest city in the world and fourth in India.

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi was rated 127th costliest city globally.

The EIU said cities in the Americas, Africa and Eastern Europe have become less expensive since last year, while Western European cities have become costlier. This partly reflects a rise in European currencies against the US dollar.

Globally, the three most expensive cities in the world are Hong Kong, Zurich and Paris. Zurich and Paris have overtaken Singapore and Osaka (Japan), which have slipped down the rankings.

While the least expensive cities are Damascus (Syria), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Lusaka (Zambia), Caracas (Venezuela) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).

