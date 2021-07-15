Rest of Asia
Photos: Devastating freak floods wreak havoc on Germany

Published on July 15, 2021 at 16.32

The floods killed at least 33 people on Thursday with several more missing as the levels of the Rhine and Moselle rivers rise.

The toll from devastating floods in Germany rose to at least 33 on Thursday, police said, with several more people missing as river levels rise.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she was "shocked" by the devastation wreaked by deadly flooding in western Germany.
People make their way through a flooded street following heavy rainfalls in Hagen, Germany.
Heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe as rising waters led several houses to collapse on Thursday.
Unusually heavy rains also ravaged neighbouring Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, where another two people were reported dead.
Several of the dead were recovered from flooded cellars while another eight people were reported dead in the district of Euskirchen.
In NRW alone, 135,000 households were without power.
