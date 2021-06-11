Pakistan to spend $1.1B on Covid-19 shots for adults
The announcement was made by finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Friday while presenting the annual budget
Pakistan will spend $1.1 billion in the next fiscal year to import Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate most of the 100 million adult population.
This announcement was made by finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Friday while presenting the annual budget for fiscal 2021-22 in the parliament. Pakistan’s fiscal year begins on July 1.
Pakistan, a nation of 220 million, has so far mainly relied on vaccines import from neighbouring China. The latest development comes two days after Pakistan said it has administered 10 million vaccine doses amid a decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths from coronavirus.
Tareen also set a target of achieving 4.8 per cent GDP growth in the next fiscal year. Pakistan’s economy has been under pressure since last year when it imposed weeks-long nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Pakistan has registered a total of 938,737 confirmed cases and 21,576 confirmed deaths.
-
Business
Netflix launches first online store, company will ...
Collectibles from Stranger Things, Lupin and other popular shows to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Dreams of Hazara children snuffed out in attack...
Last month’s triple bombing of a school was gut-wrenching for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
WHO, Unicef declare end of polio outbreak in the...
The UN agencies have praised the government’s efforts to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan Budget: Live updates
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents PTI govt's FY2021-22 budget READ MORE
-
News
The UAE is elected to the UN Security Council
Sheikh Mohammed thanks Emirati diplomatic team, led by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistan's budget geared towards development,...
PTI-led government sets GDP growth target of 4.8 per cent READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai-based businessman announces Covid fund for...
Indian businessman Ravi Pillai said part of the fund will be handed... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Nine countries from where passengers can't...
Emirates and Etihad Airways have suspended flights between the UAE... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version