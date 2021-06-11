Pakistan to spend $1.1B on Covid-19 shots for adults

The announcement was made by finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Friday while presenting the annual budget

Pakistan will spend $1.1 billion in the next fiscal year to import Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate most of the 100 million adult population.

This announcement was made by finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Friday while presenting the annual budget for fiscal 2021-22 in the parliament. Pakistan’s fiscal year begins on July 1.

Pakistan, a nation of 220 million, has so far mainly relied on vaccines import from neighbouring China. The latest development comes two days after Pakistan said it has administered 10 million vaccine doses amid a decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths from coronavirus.

Tareen also set a target of achieving 4.8 per cent GDP growth in the next fiscal year. Pakistan’s economy has been under pressure since last year when it imposed weeks-long nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan has registered a total of 938,737 confirmed cases and 21,576 confirmed deaths.