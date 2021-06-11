Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Pakistan to spend $1.1B on Covid-19 shots for adults

AP/Islamabad
Filed on June 11, 2021
A woman receives Covid-19 vaccine from a paramedic at a vaccination center, in Lahore. — AP

The announcement was made by finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Friday while presenting the annual budget


Pakistan will spend $1.1 billion in the next fiscal year to import Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate most of the 100 million adult population.

This announcement was made by finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Friday while presenting the annual budget for fiscal 2021-22 in the parliament. Pakistan’s fiscal year begins on July 1.

Pakistan, a nation of 220 million, has so far mainly relied on vaccines import from neighbouring China. The latest development comes two days after Pakistan said it has administered 10 million vaccine doses amid a decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths from coronavirus.

Tareen also set a target of achieving 4.8 per cent GDP growth in the next fiscal year. Pakistan’s economy has been under pressure since last year when it imposed weeks-long nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan has registered a total of 938,737 confirmed cases and 21,576 confirmed deaths.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210213&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210219617&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 