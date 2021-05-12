- EVENTS
New Zealand, Pakistan to observe Eid Al Fitr on Friday
The UAE and Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that they will observe Eid Al Fitr on Thursday.
New Zealand will observe Eid Al Fitr on Friday, the country's Islamic authority announced today.
"The new moon for Shawaal has not been sighted today (Wednesday). Therefore, the Hilal Committee would like to announce that we will complete 30 days of fasting tomorrow and Eid will be observed all over New Zealand on Friday, May 14 2021," the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said.
Pakistan, too, will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Friday, May 14, according to the calendar and the Ruet app, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said earlier this week.
The minister, however, in a tweet also clarified that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
According to the calendar and the moon sighting app, the moon will appear on May 13 and Eid will be on May 14, the minister added.
14 . # pic.twitter.com/WOuNIe96MP— (@AstronomyCenter) May 12, 2021
