Mumbai drug cruise case: NCB investigation to widen to other states
Agency to check financial transactions of all accused, arrested
As India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2, the probe agency may soon go to other states too in connection with the investigation of this case, NCB sources said on Saturday.
“Investigation of this case has some important connections with the other states too. The probe agency may soon go to other states to investigate the case,” sources said.
According to sources, nearly five to six drug peddlers are on the radar of NCB officers who are allegedly involved in the cruise drugs case.
“Now NCB is looking for the financial trail in the case. The agency will now check all the financial transactions of the accused arrested so far, “sources added.
>> Mumbai cruise drug case: NCB raids homes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday
>> Bollywood: NCB says Ananya gave Aryan Khan drug dealers' numbers
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.
A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.
