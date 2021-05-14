- EVENTS
Mortal remains of Kerala woman killed in Israel attack to reach hometown on Saturday
The 30-year-old woman, hailing from Idukki, was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman
The mortal remains of a Kerala woman Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, are being brought to India and will reach her native place on Saturday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said.
“The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow. I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace,” Muraleedharan said in a tweet.
The 30-year-old Indian woman, hailing from Idukki in Kerala, was among those killed in rocket attack in Israel on Tuesday.
She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip.
According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son stay in Kerala.
Israeli Deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein had told ANI on Thursday that the Israeli embassy is in touch with the family of Santosh and her mortal remains are likely to be brought in on a flight by Saturday.
“We have been in touch with the family. She was talking to her husband when this happened and I can imagine how horrendous it’s for the husband. I can only sympathise with what he must be feeling,” Clein had said.
