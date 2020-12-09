Man arrested minutes before his marriage after pregnant lover dies
He forced the woman to take abortion pills when she became pregnant.
A young man was arrested minutes before his marriage on charges of sexually exploiting a woman and forcing her to take abortion pills when she became pregnant.
The woman died on Tuesday at a hospital in India's Meerut after she was given the pills by the accused.
Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bulandshahr, said, "The woman was in a relationship with the man, who was sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage. Her condition deteriorated after she was given abortion pills. She was referred to a Meerut hospital where she died during treatment. She was five months' pregnant."
The SSP said that on the complaint of the woman's family, the accused Rahul was arrested just before his wedding procession began.
Rahul has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Khanpur police station of Bulandshahr.
