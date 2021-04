Rest of Asia | 21st Apr 2021

KT Explains: India’s second Covid-19 wave

India has been reeling under a severe second wave of Covid-19 and many states are struggling to cope with the rising numbers. It is now the world’s second most-infected nation with more than 15 million cases as of Tuesday, April 20. Why are countries restricting travel to and from India? Is the double mutant variant fueling the second wave of Covid-19? Watch the full story here!