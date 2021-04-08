Rest of Asia
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests Covid positive

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 8, 2021
Photo: Twitter

The leader is being admitted to hospital for further treatment

The Chief Minister of southern Indian state of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

He is due to be admitted to the Kozhikode medical college for further treatment. Sources said the Kerala chief minister doesn't have any symptoms for the Covid-19. He was among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in the state.

His son-in-law, Mohammad Riyaz, who is an LDF candidate for the assembly polls, has also tested positive.

Earlier, Vijayan's daughter Veena had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6.

On Thursday, Kerala recorded 4,353 Covid-19 cases in the state.




