Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests Covid positive
The leader is being admitted to hospital for further treatment
The Chief Minister of southern Indian state of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
He is due to be admitted to the Kozhikode medical college for further treatment. Sources said the Kerala chief minister doesn't have any symptoms for the Covid-19. He was among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in the state.
His son-in-law, Mohammad Riyaz, who is an LDF candidate for the assembly polls, has also tested positive.
Earlier, Vijayan's daughter Veena had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6.
On Thursday, Kerala recorded 4,353 Covid-19 cases in the state.
