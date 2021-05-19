- EVENTS
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin calls conflict-victim Soumya Santhosh's family in Kerala
Rivlin assures husband that he will make arrangements for family to visit the spot where a rocket attack killed his wife.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called the family of Soumya Santhosh in Idukki in Kerala and spoke with them for about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.
Santhosh told the president that he wanted to see the place where his wife was killed.
“He assured me that he would make the necessary arrangements for us to visit the spot and inform when things are ready,” Santhosh told the media.
The president would also meet him and his son during their visit to Israel.
Soumya worked in Israel for seven years, while her husband and nine-year-old son were in India. She was a caregiver for an 80-year-old person. She was speaking to her husband on a video call when a rocket from Gaza hit the house where she was working. Soumya’s mortal remains were sent to India last Friday.
Her sister-in-law, Sofi Mathew said the president communicated with the family through a translator at the Israeli consulate in Bangalore.
“He shared Israel’s condolence message with the family,” she said.
“He said Israel’s government would always be with Soumya and her family.”
Dr Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India, also spoke to the family last week, expressing sorrow over the incident.
