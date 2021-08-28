India's anti-Covid restrictions extended till September end
Official urges states to take measures to avoid large celebratory gatherings
India’s Ministry of Home Affairs, in exercise of powers under the country’s Disaster Management Act, has extended the countrywide restrictions to contain Covid-19 until September 30.
In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and administrators of union territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote that "the overall pandemic situation at the national level now appears to be largely stable”.
He, however, said "the total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continue to remain a matter of concern." Bhalla drew the attention of states and union territories to the localised spread of the virus in a few states.
In view of several social and religious festivals coming up in the next two months, he urged measures to avoid large celebratory gatherings. If required, local restrictions must be imposed with a view to curbing overcrowding at festivities.
"We need to focus on a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour for effective management of Covid-19," the letter instructed. Bhalla expressed disappointment that data on the enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour was showing a downward trend.
"States and union territories are requested to augment their enforcement efforts for effectively checking transmission of the disease. Enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour is essential for tackling the pandemic on a sustained basis," the Home Secretary warned.
-
Rest of Asia
India's anti-Covid restrictions extended till...
Official urges states to take measures to avoid large celebratory... READ MORE
-
80% of south Mumbai will go under water by 2050,...
Nature has been giving warnings, but if people do not "wake up" then... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US starts troop withdrawal from Kabul; retaliates ...
US drone attack killed two Daesh planners and wounded another in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban condemn US drone attack, prepare to set...
A spokesman says the attack that killed two Daesh militants was a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE resumes tourist visas for vaccinated...
This also applies to tourist visa holders from countries where travel ... READ MORE
-
News
Summit marks Baghdad’s return to global...
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership discusses security,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Afghan evacuees receive housing, medical...
The UAE government is providing a range of healthcare services to the ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
MENA
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed arrives in Iraq for regional summit
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school