Indian police use body cameras to record traffic offences

The next time motorists in Nanded in Maharashtra try to argue with traffic cops about jumping signals or cutting lanes arbitrarily, they better be wary: for many of the police personnel are sporting body cameras that will film every action of theirs.

With 10-hour-long battery life and 128 GB of memory, the cameras, clipped on to the uniform or worn as a headset, can capture high-res pictures from distances of more than 15 metres.

“Whenever policemen try to strictly implement traffic norms, there are allegations and counter complaints,” Pramod Kumar Shewale, police superintendent, Nanded, told the media. “These body cameras will not only bring a check on violators, but will also help us ensure more transparency.”

The cameras will also act as irrefutable evidence against suspects using force or assaulting police personnel. The bodies cameras are also being deployed in Mumbai and Pune.

In February, the Indian ministry of road transport and highways issued the Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety draft to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, authorising use of the wearable body cameras to record offences and also as evidence in courts.

Body cameras are being used by the police in many countries and there are reports of their effectiveness in ensuring transparency and building trust with citizens.