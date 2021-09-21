Indian PM Modi to leave for US tomorrow, hold meetings with Biden, Harris
This will be Modi's first visit abroad, beyond the neighbourhood, since the Covid-19 outbreak
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the much-anticipated US visit on Wednesday morning where he will hold several bilateral meetings including with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, confirmed Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday.
Addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi’s visit, Shringla informed this will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the Cov-19 pandemic outbreak.
PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials including Shringla.
“The main elements of the programme are bilateral meetings with US leaderships, participation at Quad leaders summit and address at the UN General Assembly,” the foreign secretary said.
“One of the highlights of the visit is meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. This will be the Prime Minister’s first-in-person meeting with President Biden,” he said.
“The bilateral engagement includes meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. This will be PM Modi’s first formal interaction with the vice president,” he added.
During the significant visit to the US, PM Modi would on September 24 participate in the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington along with his US, Japanese and Australian counterparts.
The bilateral meeting with the US President is also scheduled for the day.
-
Rest of Asia
Indian PM Modi to leave for US tomorrow, hold...
This will be Modi's first visit abroad, beyond the neighbourhood,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India warns of compulsory quarantine...
Calling the non-recognition of Covishield 'a discriminatory policy'. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Ukraine tightens lockdown restrictions...
Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian hospital conducts first-ever post-Covid...
Since his lungs were severely damaged, he needed the complex... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai economy set to grow by 3.4% in 2022: Sheikh ...
In 2021, the economy set to grow by 3.1 per cent, the Crown Prince... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Flu or Covid-19? Watch out for these symptoms
Vaccinations are important to stay protected against both. READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat gets UAE golden visa for...
The philanthropist and businessman arrived in Dubai in 1993 with just ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Official Expo 2020 Dubai song launched
The song celebrates the UAE and power of collaboration. READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
29 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies