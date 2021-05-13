Rest of Asia
Indian, Pakistani armies exchange sweets on Eid Al Fitr

Web Report/Poonch
Filed on May 13, 2021
Photo: ANI

Exchange sweets and pleasantries on festive occasions is a long-held tradition between the two armies in the border areas.


Officers and soldiers of the Indian and Pakistan armies exchanged sweets and pleasantries along the Line of control in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr on Thursday.

An army officer told a journalist that they were exchanged in an atmosphere of bonhomie and festivities, at the Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point and the Mendhar-Hotspring crossing point in the district.

It is also seen as a confidence-building measure following the recent ceasefire between the two nations.

Exchange sweets and pleasantries on festive occasions is a long-held tradition between the two armies in the border areas. It has been happening every year on special occasions, with soldiers and officers from both sides exchanging sweets and posing for photographs.

In February, the two countries declared their commitment to the ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control.




