Indian farmers call for nationwide strike on December 8
Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the farm laws.
Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for nationwide shutdown on December 8 and stated that they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government.
Addressing a joint press conference at Singhu Border ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government on Saturday, the leaders said the government should repeal the recently enacted three farm laws.
“Yesterday, we told the government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary HS Lakhowal said.
“We need to take this protest forward. The government has to take back the farm laws,” Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha.
On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of some amendments to farm laws.
