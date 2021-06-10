India: Woman missing for 11 years, found hiding in lover's home
Couple had kept their relationship a secret as they were from different religions and were afraid of reaction from families
For 11 years, she struggled in a small room, barely 500 metres from her parent’s home in Ayalur village near Palakkad in Kerala, living with a man she was in love with.
When she was 18, Sajitha went missing, and her parents gave up hope of ever finding her. But she lived nearby with Alinchuvattil Rahman, a painter, and no one knew of her presence. After she left her home in February 2010, her parents informed the police who searched everywhere, but could not find her.
On Tuesday, Rahman’s elder brother Basheer accidentally met him after he had suddenly gone missing from his home about three months ago. He found Rahman and Sajitha living together in another village. The police produced them in a court, which let them live together after Sajitha said she wanted to be with Rahman.
Deepa Kumar, the local police officer, told a newspaper that they had kept their relationship secret as they were from different religions and were afraid of the reaction from their families. “Their story sounds unusual, but we took the couple to Rahman’s house and they told us how Sajitha had lived secretly in a single room for all these years,” said Kumar.
Rahman had a separate room, but all these years kept it locked and never let anyone enter. “Sometimes he behaved like a mentally deranged person, would turn violent if someone tried to get into his room,” said Basheer.
“He would even take his food in to eat.”
Some neighbours too felt that he was an introvert and could have had mental problems. Rahman had removed some bars from his window to enable Sajitha to use the toilet outside the room when no one would notice her at night. She had a small TV to keep herself busy through the day. About three months ago, Rahman had a fight with his family and moved out to another village along with Sajitha.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Woman missing for 11 years, found hiding...
Couple had kept their relationship a secret as they were from... READ MORE
-
Aviation
India: Indigo chief wants govt to ease travel...
Seat capacity and fares in the domestic sector have been regulated... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook remote work made permanent as offices re-...
Social network giant is also offering to help employees interested... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Ahmedabad prepares for third Covid wave
Health infrastructure to be improvised based on survey READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook remote work made permanent as offices re-...
Social network giant is also offering to help employees interested... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Ministry proposes 24/7...
Vaccination drive can help achieve herd immunity and regain the... READ MORE
-
Football
France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms
France's fearsome forward line makes them favourites to win a third... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Building collapses in heavy rain, kills 11
Heavy monsoon rains during the day flooded several parts of Mumbai READ MORE