India: Raj Kundra to face money laundering charges in porn film case

The businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty has been slapped with charges under several Acts.

According to sources, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19, along with 11 other people, on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Currently, the case involves the alleged creation and publication of pornographic films through some apps.

During searches conducted while investigating the case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Andheri.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police, which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

A Mumbai court on July 20 sent Kundra to police custody till July 23. His custody was later extended till July 27.