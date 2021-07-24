Bollywood: Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law involved in Hotshot app, Shilpa Shetty tells Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on Friday told Mumbai Police that London-based Pradeep Bakshi, the brother-in-law of her husband Raj Kundra was involved with the Hotshot app and its functioning, said sources.

According to sources, Shetty told Mumbai Police that she was not aware of the exact content of the Hotshot app claiming she has nothing to do with the application. This is in connection with a case related to the production of porn material, in which her husband is the prime accused.

Shilpa Shetty said that it was London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning. Shilpa claimed that her husband is innocent: Mumbai Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

The actor claimed that her husband is innocent and was not involved in producing the content. She stated that it is was Bakshi who was involved in the functioning of the Hotshot app.

Mumbai Police sources said Shetty also mentioned that the content of erotica is different from porn. She also spoke about the other OTT platforms being full of similar content, which is not considered porn.

Mumbai Police on Friday conducted a raid at Shetty and Kundra’s Juhu residence. Police seized a hard disk and a computer from their home.

According to sources, Mumbai police is checking if Shetty played an active role in the racket, in which her husband is the key accused.

Police questioned the actor on her knowledge of the Hotshot app, on which the porn content used to be uploaded.

She was asked if she was aware of the operations being conducted in the premises of the Viaan company.

Police is also checking whether any money earned from the racket was routed to/from Shetty’s accounts or not.

A Mumbai court on Friday sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody until July 27 in connection with a case.

Police told the court that they suspect money earned from porn was used for online betting. Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating porn films and publishing them through mobile applications.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.

“He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.