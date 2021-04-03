India: Heatwave grips Tamil Nadu

Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 3, 2021 at 11.21 am

Chennai and many other cities in the state have been experiencing blistering heat.

With the mercury soaring over most parts of the state, Tamil Nadu is undergoing a heatwave, sending most people scurrying for shelter during daytime.

Chennai and many other cities in 27 of the total 38 districts in the state have been experiencing blistering heat, with the mercury topping 43°C in some places. The Meteorological department has warned that the maximum temperature in the capital would hover around 40°C over the next two days.

A spokesperson warned people, including political party workers campaigning for the elections, to stay indoors between noon and 4pm. Voting for the state assembly elections to the 234 constituencies is on Tuesday.

S. Balachandran, deputy director-general, Meteorology, Chennai, said such prolonged heat waves had not been recorded in the recent past in the state.

Vellore saw the highest temperature at 43.4 degrees C, but other cities and regions also saw the mercury topping 42-degree mark. They included Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tiruttani.

Chennai recorded 41.2°C, 7.4°C above the average temperature. Meenambakkam and West Tambmaram saw the mercury touch 41.8°C, and Madhavaram and Tiruvallur

Only two days into April, the city sizzled under blistering heat as it experienced a maximum temperature of 41.2°C, which is 7.4 degree Celsius above the average temperature. The mercury level peaked in suburban areas in Meenambakkam and West Tambaram (41.8°C), Madhavaram (41.1°C) and Tiruvallur (41°C).