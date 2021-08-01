India: Delhi man strangles wife, arrested
The victim shared a strained relationship with her husband.
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangling his 30-year-old wife with a dupatta in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri, police said.
Accused Nanda Nayak and his wife, Jharna, who used to work as a house help in the CR Park area, shared a strained relationship, they said.
Nayak was earlier arrested in 2017 when he attacked Jharna, her brother and brother-in-law with a knife.
He was released on interim bail in June and since then, has been living in Gurgaon, the police said.
"On Saturday morning, Nayak reached the woman's house in Govindpuri area and strangulated her with a dupatta. He then locked the room and fled," a senior police officer said.
The woman's body was found lying on a bed in a room on the third floor of the building where she lived.
Multiple police teams were formed and the accused was arrested from the Govindpuri park, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.
-
Rest of Asia
China: Police detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu...
The Chinese-born singer is a former member of K-pop group EXO and has ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Delhi man strangles wife, arrested
The victim shared a strained relationship with her husband. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: PM Imran Khan to respond to public...
The programme will be broadcast live at 2pm UAE time. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France adds Bahrain to green list
Those not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test dated less than ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France adds Bahrain to green list
Those not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test dated less than ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: US gymnast Biles pulls out of...
The six-time medallist will not defend her gold medal in the floor... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect hot and hazy day, humid night
Mist and fog formations reported early Sunday morning READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Viewers can now decide how a movie’s...
Unique cinematic experience will be launched across UAE and Saudi... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa