Filed on May 2, 2021 | Last updated on May 2, 2021 at 01.29 pm

India Assembly Elections results live: TMC leads in Bengal, DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala, BJP in Assam

The Election Commission has banned victory processions due to Covid surge.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections began in the four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

While Assam and West Bengal saw multiple phases of polling, electors in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu cast their votes in a single phase on April 6.

The election results are seen as an early test of the impact the devastating second wave of the pandemic is having on support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right-wing BJP party.

Over 1,000 count observers will conduct the process with everyone expected to produce a negative Covid-19 test report or show they have been fully vaccinated.

Here are the latest updates:

EC takes note of crowd gathered to celebrate victory

The Election Commission of India has taken note of crowds gathered to celebrate victory in elections and has directed chief secretaries of all four states and Puducherry to file FIRs in each such case.

#WATCH Counting agents, supporters rush towards a counting centre in Hathras, as counting for #UPPanchayatElection2021 is underway; COVID19 norms flouted

Tamil Nadu: DMK supporters continue to celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai

#WATCH | DMK supporters continue to celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai as official trends show the party leading on 118 seats so far.



Election Commission of India has banned any victory procession amid the #COVID19 situation in the country.#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/z6Fp5YRnKP — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

West Bengal: TMC supporters celebrate at Kalighat

#WATCH TMC supporters celebrate at Kalighat, Kolkata as party leads on 202 seats as per official trends

Kerala: LDF emerges as leader in 90 seats

After four rounds of counting in Kerala, LDF is leading in 90 seats and opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front is way behind in 47 seats. The BJP-led NAD is leading in three seats.

BJP leads in 108 seats in West Bengal

The BJP, which has taken lead in 108 seats, has said its target is to win over 200 seats West Bengal. In 2016 elections, the party won just three seats.

Video: DMK supporters celebrate in Chennai

#WATCH | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.

Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan watches the election trends along with party members

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting from Dharmadam, watches the election trends along with party members

He is leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency



He is leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/ptjzkuDhem — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Puducherry: BJP leads in 15 seats, Cong alliance in 8

In Puducherry, the BJP alliance was leading in 15 seats, one short of the majority mark, and the Congress alliance trailed with leads in 8 seats.

Kerala: Suresh Gopi leads in Thrissur

Suresh Gopi, BJP candidate from Thrissur, leading from the Assembly constituency.

TMC crosses majority mark in West Bengal, BJP in Assam

The TMC has crossed the majority mark in West Bengal with lead in 162 seats, while the BJP has crossed the mark in Assam with 71 seats. DMK is ahead in Tamil Nadu with lead in 131 seats, according to early trends.

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan leads in Coimbatore

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan leading from Coimbatore (South) constituency.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/1xM983fqWJ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Kerala: CPI(M) leading on 46 seats, Congress on 20

According to the ECI, CPI(M) is leading on 46 seats and Congress on 20 in Kerala

West Bengal: TMC leading on 112 seats, BJP on 58

Official trends for 172 seats | TMC leading on 112 seats, BJP on 58

Tamil Nadu : DMK leading on 76 seats, AIADMK on 68

Official trends for 170 seats | DMK leading on 76 seats, AIADMK on 68

West Bengal: TMC's Madan Mitra leading from Kamarhati

Kerala: LDF establishes clear lead in 90 seats, UDF in 48 and NDA in 2

After the second round of counting in Kerala, LDF established a clear lead in 90 seats, UDF in 48 and NDA in two.

Kerala: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan, BJP candidate leads in Palakkad

Official trends | 'Metro man' E Sreedharan, BJP candidate from Palakkad, leading from the constituency.

Bengal: TMC, BJP locked in neck-and-neck tussle

The TMC and challenger BJP were Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as

counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party

having a slight edge, officials said. While the TMC was leading in 64 constituencies, the BJP in 60.

The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK leading on 8 seats, DMK on 1 and PMK on 2 seats

DMK candidate from Chepauk assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin arrives at Queen Mary's College in Chennai where counting of votes for #TamilNaduAssemblyPolls is underway.

AIADMK leading on 8 seats, DMK on 1 and PMK on 2 seats.



AIADMK leading on 8 seats, DMK on 1 and PMK on 2 seats. pic.twitter.com/LwXBTJrn7m — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Assam: BJP leads in 6, ally AGP in 2 seats; Congress ahead in 2 constituencies

In Assam, BJP is leading in six constituencies currently, its ally Asom Gana Parishad in two and Congress also leading in two.

In Assam, BJP is leading in six constituencies currently, its ally Asom Gana Parishad in two and Congress also leading in two.

Tamil Nadu: Stalin, Palaniswami lead

DMK’s MK Stalin is leading in his constituency Kolathur and AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswami is leading from Edappadi seat. BJP state chief L Murugan is leading in Dharapuram.

Kerala: LDF leads in 80, UDF in 57, NDA in 3 seats

After the first round of counting in Kerala assembly election, LDF was leading in 80 seats, UDF in 57 and NDA in 3.

Official trends for #KeralaElections2021 | Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading in Kongad of Palakkad district.

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee ahead in Nandigram

Early trends show West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in her stronghold of Nandigram.

Official trends for #WestBengalElections | TMC leading on one seat.

West Bengal: TMC leading in 58 seats

The ruling Trinamool Congress is ahead in 58 of the total 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal. Whereas, the BJP is giving a tough contest to Mamata Banerjee-led TMC after leading in 55 seats.

West Bengal: TMC takes lead

Postal ballot counting in underway in West Bengal. The TMC is leading in 55 seats while the BJP is ahead in 52. Left and the Congress along with ISF are leading in 3 seats.

West Bengal: Counting agent falls unconscious, taken to hospital

A counting agent of Congress candidate from Panihati (North 24 Parganas), Tapas Majumder, was taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious.

West Bengal: Gopal Som, a counting agent of Congress candidate from Panihati (North 24 Parganas), Tapas Majumder, was taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious at the counting centre.

Kerala: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan leading in Palakkad

Metro Man E Sreedharan leads in Palakkad with 1,000 votes, according to initial trends. Widow of late Marxist renegade K Rema establishes clear lead in Vadakara.

Kerala: LDF leads as initial trends

Intial trends in Kerala show that of the 87 constituencies, the ruling Left leads in 50 seats, when counting of postal votes were taken up first at 8am on Sunday.

The Congress-led UDF leads in 36 and the BJP on one seat.

Looking back at previous elections, it's always the Left which has the edge when it comes to postal ballots.

Intial trends in #Kerala show that of the 87 constituencies, the ruling Left leads in 50 seats, when counting of postal votes were taken up first at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The #Congress-led UDF leads in 36 and the #BJP on one seat.



The #Congress-led UDF leads in 36 and the #BJP on one seat.



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/dWxLWYXPYK — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 2, 2021

Voting took place in the state on April 6 to elect 140 legislators to the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government has been touted to win the polls by all the exit polls, which have been dismissed by the Congress-led Opposition.

West Bengal: Early trends in, BJP leads in 3 seats, TMC in 1

Early trends in the West Bengal elections showed the BJP leading in 3 seats and the TMC in 1.

West Bengal: Visuals from a counting centre in Haldia of East Midnapore

Counting of votes for #WestBengalPolls is underway. Visuals from a counting centre in Haldia of East Midnapore where votes in Haldia, Mahishadal and Nandigram are being counted.



TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee had contested against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. pic.twitter.com/Z7T7mJhw7E — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

DMK takes early lead in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu as well, early leads have also started trickling in. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) currently leads in five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is ahead in one seat.

Counting of votes start in Kerala: Visuals from Idukki

Kerala: Counting of votes for the #AssemblyElections2021 to the 4 states and 1 union territory has begun. Visuals from Idukki where counting of postal ballots is underway.

Counting of votes starts in Assam

The counting of votes for 126 assembly seats in Assam for which polling was held in three phases began on Sunday in 34 districts amid tight security measures and all Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), officials said.

According to the election officials, around 82.4 per cent of the 2, 33,74,087-strong electorate including 1,15,50,403 women cast their votes in the three phase election to the 126-member Assam Assembly.This year's voting percentage is 2.59 per cent less than in the 2016 elections, where 84.63 per cent of the 1,99,90,755-strong electorate had exercised their franchise.

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly begins

Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly and the bypoll for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat began at 8 a.m on Sunday. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the fray for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly.

As per the Election Commission of India, 72.81 per cent of the 6.29 crore voters cast their votes in the polls held on April 6.

Apart from the Assembly election results, the bypoll result for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency will also be announced.

Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Prayagraj

Counting of votes has begun for #UPPanchayatElection2021. Visuals from Prayagraj.

Counting of votes for begin

Counting of votes for #AssemblyElections2021 begins. Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Assam: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Guwahati.

Assam: Counting of votes for #AssemblyElections2021 to be held today. Visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

Visuals from a counting centre in West Bengal

West Bengal: Officials, counting agents and others arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in Siliguri. Counting of votes for #AssemblyElections2021 to begin shortly.

Visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata

Counting of votes for #AssemblyElections2021 to begin shortly. Visuals from a counting centre at St Thomas' Boys' School in Kolkata.

Puducherry: Will BJP be part of the next government?

With opinion survey and exit polls predicting a victory for the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Puducherry, will the BJP be part of the next government in Puducherry, a land of Tamil speakers will be known soon.

The BJP has been finding it difficult to make a mark in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all these years. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Puducherry consists of All India N.R. Congress (contesting in 16 seats), BJP (9) and AIADMK (5).

The NDA's rival for the 30-member Assembly is the Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) consisting of Congress (14 seats), DMK (13), CPI (1), VCK (1) and an Independent (1).

Kerala: Ahead of counting, Pinarayi Vijayan 'in pole position'

With minutes left for opening the ballot boxes, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to several exit polls results, is in a pole position, as not a single one has said the Congress-led UDF will win.

If this turns out to be true, Vijayan will go down in the history of Kerala as the first to lead a sitting government back to office, and since the last four days, that is the only thing one has heard the Left leaders including Vijayan saying time and again.

The Congress-led Opposition, however, has shot it down as nothing but wishful thinking, claiming they are going to form the next government.

While hitherto the average number of postal ballots in a constituency stood around 500, this time it has gone up to as high as 4,000 votes because above aged 80 voters was allowed this facility and this time there were more number of election officials.

This is because, this time there is going to be close to five lakh postal ballots which will have to first counted physically, before the EVMs are opened.

On Sunday morning the acting secretary of the CPI-M and also the Left Democratic Front convenor - A. Vijayaraghavan had no doubts when the media caught up when he was out in the roads to take a stroll.

"None of us have a doubt on what on what the outcome is going to be as the people of Kerala experienced a government that did its work. The Congress tried their best to distract the people by levelling various allegations, which had no sum or substance," said Vijayaraghavan.

Unlike his normal behaviour, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who reached his home town at Haripad in Alappuzha, failed to say a word to the waiting media.

This act of Chennithala sent tongues wagging that Chennithala is angry.

Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, as is the norm every Sunday, was spotted at his home parish Church at Puthupally in Kottayam district busy in his prayers.

Chandy also when asked did not say a word on what the outcome is going to be and he was more worried of maintaining Covid protocols as that was the norm to be observed on counting day.

Two State Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and J. Mercykutty had no doubt in the outcome as both expressed absolute confidence that not only will they both win, but the Left will create electoral history.

With Covid pandemic spreading like wildfire in Kerala and the most parts of the country, all sorts of crowding in and around the counting centres has been banned and only the officials and the candidates representative are only allowed and each of them have to come with a Covid negative certificate.

Meanwhile, this time there would be no live online updates as in the past and one will have to wait to hear from the Election Commission which is expected to take place every 30 minutes after every round of counting of votes is over and the first trend is expected around 8.30 a.m.

Among the various exit polls, two of them have said the Left will win as high as 120 seats with 75 the least, while not a single one has predicted the Congress-led UDF will win.