India: Air ambulance makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport
The non-scheduled aircraft was carrying a patient and medics.
An air ambulance flying from Nagpur to Hyderabad with five persons on board was diverted to Mumbai where it made an emergency landing, officials said here late on Thursday.
According to the officials at the Mumbai International Airport Ltd, the non-scheduled aircraft, VT-JIL, was carrying a patient, 2 crew members, a doctor and a paramedic staff.
Soon after take-off, the nose-wheel of the aircraft fell off, forcing a diversion to Mumbai where it landed at 21:09 hrs amid full emergency preparedness.
A Jet Serve Ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by @DGCAIndia @CSMIA_Official & other agencies. pic.twitter.com/aelehUB7DS— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 6, 2021
The aircraft is a Turboprop operated by Jet Serve and was piloted safely down by Captain Keshri Singh.
