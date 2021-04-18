- EVENTS
India: After CBSE, now JEE exams postponed due to Covid surge
Joint Entrance Examinations was scheduled to be held on April 27.
After postponing the CBSE board examinations, the Union Education Ministry has decided to postpone the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) in India and abroad.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) not to conduct the JEE Mains examination in view of the rising Covid cases. The JEE Mains examination was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28 and 30 this year.
According to the Education Ministry, the students will be informed about the next date of examinations 15 days in advance.
On the entrance test, Nishank said, "JEE (Main) 2021 April session date will be announced later. It will be announced at least 15 days before the exam and all students will be informed about it."
The Union Education Minister said, "In view of the Covid surge, I have advised the NTA to postpone the examination for the JEE (Main) April 2021 session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career is my major concern right now."
The results of the JEE Main Exam Season 2, which was held in March this year, have been declared. The entrance exams were also conducted for the first time in foreign cities like Kuala Lumpur and Lagos. These exams were conducted in 12 foreign cities and 334 Indian cities in collaboration with the Government of India.
In this examinations held by the NTA, 13 students topped the exam by scoring 100 per cent marks. The JEE Main examination was conducted by the NTA from March 16 to 18, 2021. A total of more than 6.19 lakh candidates had registered for BE and B.Tech degree course through this examination.
