India: 4 pose as electricians, loot cash, gold ornaments
The masked and armed men barged into a property dealer's house.
Four armed men posing as electricians barged into a property dealer's house in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Wednesday and escaped with cash and gold ornaments worth thousands after holding his family hostage, police said.
The incident took place around 1.30 pm, with the four men arriving on two scooters. They entered the dealer Vinod's house in his absence.
All of them were carrying weapons and had their faces covered with masks to conceal their identity. While one of them was wearing a helmet, others were wearing a cap, police said.
Police said the armed men suspected to be in the 20-30 age group entered the house posing as electricians and overpowered Sachin, the son of Vinod's brother-in-law.
They tied him with plastic tape and robbed cash worth around 0.8 million rupees and gold ornaments.
The incident captured on camera showed a woman opening the door being threatened by men carrying weapons who entered the house with their faces covered.
Sachin can be seen sitting on the floor and having meals while a girl was sitting on the sofa.
The accused got removed her mother's chain at gunpoint.
Meanwhile, another accused wearing a helmet was seen tying Sachin, who was held hostage in the drawing-room while others went to other rooms looking for the valuables.
According to police, Vinod's mother, Savitri Devi, wife Seema, two children and brother-in-law's son Sachin were at the house at the time of the incident.
Sachin had returned from Patoudi two hours ago, and Vinod's wife Seema shared the code of locker with the accused as she was afraid they might injure the family members. Cash worth 0.8 million rupees and gold ornaments, including two chains, three rings, three mangalsutra and three gold earrings, have been robbed, a senior police officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, "A case has been registered and we are trying to identify the accused involved in the incident."
Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the suspects, he said, adding the investigation is underway.
-
Rest of Asia
India: 4 pose as electricians, loot cash, gold...
The masked and armed men barged into a property dealer's house. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
World Zoonoses Day goes unnoticed amid Covid-19...
Significance of July 6 is lost as the world battles the contagion READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 45,892 new cases, 817...
Thursday is the 30th consecutive day when India reported less than 1,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Japan to declare emergency lasting...
The Tokyo area is currently under slightly less strict "quasi... READ MORE
-
MENA
Covid-19: Oman suspends flights from 24 countries
The flights have been suspended until further notice as part of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Fire caused by explosion on ship under...
No casualties have been reported in the incident. READ MORE
-
News
Landmarks lit up celebrating Abu Dhabi Residents ...
The Abu Dhabi Residents Office was launched to offer smart support... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: New ministers take charge after Cabinet...
The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid Covid-... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021