Gunfire at Sri Lanka prison as riot death toll hits eight
Authorities have said a newer and more virulent strain of the coronavirus was now spreading.
Intermittent gunfire rang out Monday at a Sri Lankan high security prison where a riot by inmates over a surge of coronavirus infections left at least eight dead and 55 wounded, police said.
Hundreds of police surrounded the Mahara prison just outside the capital Colombo as prison guards sought to end the unrest.
Inmates fought with guards on Sunday and into the night after setting fire to the kitchens and briefly took two warders hostage, residents and police said.
Situation is under control
“The two officers have been rescued and hospitalised,” police spokesman Ajith Rohana said. “The situation is under control.”
Six hundred officers, including 200 police commandos, were deployed around the perimeter, he added.
Prison authorities would not say however whether they had taken back the whole Mahara complex.
The bodies of eight inmates were taken to the nearby Ragama hospital, medical sources said. Another 55 wounded prisoners, some in critical condition, were admitted on Sunday night.
Inmates broke out of their cells to protest over a surge of coronavirus infections, officials said.
Sri Lankan prisons have seen weeks of unrest as the number of Covid-19 cases in jails exceeded 1,000 by Saturday. Two inmates have died of the disease.
Last week, a prisoner was killed when he fell while trying to scale the walls of a jail in the central Bogambara region during unrest.
Prisons across the country went into a lockdown last week as the number of cases among inmates and guards increased.
The number of Covid-19 deaths across the country has increased six-fold this month to 116, while infections have more than doubled to 23,484.
Sri Lanka had reported 19 deaths out of 10,424 cases at the end of October.
The South Asian island nation of 21 million had claimed success in containing the virus which was first detected on January 27 in a Chinese tourist. Sri Lanka eased a three-month curfew on June 28, but a second wave of infections hit in October.
Authorities have said a newer and more virulent strain of the virus was now spreading.
-
Rest of Asia
Gunfire at Sri Lanka prison as riot death toll...
Authorities have said a newer and more virulent strain of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian lawmaker Kiran Maheshwari dies after...
BJP leader Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump senior aide Kushner to visit Saudi Arabia
Kushner will be joined by Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House...
It’s the first time the entire senior White House... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews