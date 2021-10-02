Rest of Asia
Four killed in attack in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

ANI/Nangarhar
Filed on October 2, 2021
AFP file photo

Two civilians and two members of Daesh were killed in attack

At least four people were killed in a targeted attack in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Saturday evening, TOLO News quoting officials reported.

Citing sources, the Afghan media outlet reported that a child was among those killed.

According to local officials, the attack occurred in district 3 of Jalalabad city, the provincial center of the province. They said that those killed were two civilians and two force members of Daesh and as per source, a child was among those killed.

The attack came a day after an explosion on Friday in Charikar city, the provincial center of Parwan province, north of Kabul, according to TOLO News.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy head under Zabihullah Mujahid, said the explosion targeted a vehicle of Daesh force members.

According to Karimi, after the explosion, new forces arrived at the scene and started a search operation during which a hideout of Daesh fighters was discovered.

Karimi said a few of the Daesh fighters present at the hideout were killed and a few others were arrested. He also said three to five members of the Daesh forces were injured in an explosion that happened during the search operation.




